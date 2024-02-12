Pictured is: Southsea Model Village Picture: Keith Woodland

Southsea Model Village welcomed visitors back for a new season on Saturday, February 10, ahead of the half-term holiday. It comes after vandals broke in and attacked the model village - in Eastney Esplanade - in December, causing damage estimated to cost around £1,000.

Several of the intricate scale models and the Hollywood-style "Southsea Model Village" sign were broken. Mark Wilson, who runs the popular site, thanked volunteers including Dave, Theresa, Mick, Graham. He also told The News that the parents of one of the culprits came forward and contributed £500 towards the cost of repairs.

Speaking on the opening day, volunteer Mick said: "I enjoy it here because when you see the children - and their smiles when they see all the trains and such-like - it makes it worthwhile."

Mark Wilson said: "It costs a fortune to buy dolls house windows - so one of my volunteers made everything for us. He made 34 windows and cemented in one of the turrets that [the vandals] ripped off one of the buildings.

"One of the boys' mums came down and her dad brought down £500 to pay for the damages - which was fantastic. They stopped his Christmas and birthday money and put it towards that. It helped a lot after a struggling year last year."