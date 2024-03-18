Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) has released the visitor figures of its members for 2023 today (Monday, March 18) during English Tourism Week and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has been named as one of the top forty visitor attractions.

HMS Warrior 1860 at dusk at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Credit: C Stephens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The total number of visits in 2023 to the attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, operated jointly by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Mary Rose Trust, was over 870,000. This was a 21 per cent increase on the previous year – beating the national increase of 19 per cent across other attractions. The dockyard also features in the top three visited paid attractions outside of London, behind Stonehenge and the Roman Baths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Sheldon, interim director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: “We are thrilled by the significant increase in visitor numbers, reflecting a growing appreciation for our iconic attractions and immersive experiences. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrates the rich maritime heritage of the United Kingdom and we couldn’t continue to offer a world-class visitor experience without our partners, supporters and amazing team of staff and volunteers.”

Dominic Jones, CEO of the Mary Rose Trust, added, "We’re proud to be one of the top three visited paid attractions outside of London, showcasing how much Portsmouth has to offer as a destination. Our Ultimate Explorer ticket gives visitors a year of unexpected experiences and enables them to return again and again – ensuring they see everything the Dockyard has to offer. We continue to support our local community through various activities including donating over 10,000 Ultimate Explorer tickets to families with children who receive free school meals.”

These awards celebrate the very best in the world of museums, galleries, and cultural and heritage visitor attractions. The winners will be announced in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard offers a captivating journey through centuries of maritime and naval history, featuring iconic ships such as HMS Victory, HMS Warrior, and the Mary Rose. With engaging exhibitions, interactive displays, and immersive experiences, the dockyard attracts visitors from around the globe and serves as a cultural landmark in the heart of Portsmouth. Last year, The Mary Rose Museum unveiled a new exhibition "Dive The Mary Rose 4D" at a launch event with Ross Kemp.