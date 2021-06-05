Portsmouth News crossword answers: Here are the solutions for the daily puzzles on The News
From ‘Ogle’ to ‘Virago’ – here are the answers you've been looking for.
Below you will find the latest answers for The News’ daily crossword puzzles.
Our puzzles are meant to be tricky - so congratulations to anyone who managed to complete them!
These are the answers to The News’ puzzles published between Friday, May 28 and Friday, June 4.
Cryptic
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Proscribe; 8 Even; 9 Timetable; 10 Tailed; 11 Sever; 14 Apart; 15 Ream; 16 Yearn; 18 Colt; 20 Enter; 21 Erect; 24 Hearts; 25 Tormentor; 26 Anne; 27 Startling.
Down: 1 Test match; 2 Veritable; 4 Raid; 5 Sieve; 6 Reader; 7 Bill; 9 Testy; 11 Start; 12 Restoring; 13 Impressed; 17 Never; 19 Tremor; 22 Canal; 23 Foot; 24 Horn.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Across: 1 Force; 4 Warship; 8 Run down; 9 Chair; 10 Keep; 11 Donation; 13 Rare; 14 Smug; 16 Lovesick; 17 Left; 20 Donor; 21 Elastic; 22 Element; 23 Stall.
Down: 1 Foreknowledge; 2 Range; 3 Edom; 4 Wanton; 5 Reclaims; 6 Hearing; 7 Parenthetical; 12 Preserve; 13 Revenge; 15 Accent; 18 Extra; 19 Pass.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Across: 7 Exodus; 8 Bureau; 10 Learner; 11 Belle; 12 Rock; 13 Watch; 17 Greed; 18 Prop; 22 Knave; 23 Trainer; 24 Models; 25 Robust.
Down: 1 Declare; 2 Romance; 3 Turns; 4 Put back; 5 Realm; 6 Ruler; 9 Ornaments; 14 Ordeals; 15 Bran tub; 16 Spirits; 19 Skimp; 20 Hardy; 21 Major.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Across: 7 Indeed; 8 Injury; 10 Sea wall; 11 Often; 12 Each; 13 Bench; 17 Bread; 18 Zero; 22 Cheap; 23 Lighter; 24 Arrest; 25 Belong.
Down: 1 Minster; 2 Advance; 3 Debar; 4 In touch; 5 Quite; 6 Lying; 9 Illegally; 14 Propose; 15 Section; 16 Courage; 19 Scrap; 20 Beard; 21 Agree.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Across: 1 Dispenser; 8 Can; 9 Inside right; 11 Squares; 12 Level; 13 Resort; 15 Halved; 17 Ticks; 18 Carmine; 20 Under orders; 22 Ear; 23 Steel band.
Down: 2 Inn; 3 Eider; 4 Surest; 5 Regalia; 6 Active voice; 7 Knowledge; 10 Squash court; 11 Stretcher; 14 Resides; 16 Scarce; 19 Rural; 21 Run.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Across: 7 Verse; 8 Inexact; 9 Reverse; 10 Trail; 12 Grass widow; 15 Nightshade; 18 Deter; 19 Forbear; 21 Intense; 22 Cleft.
Down: 1 Overturned; 2 Grave; 3 Peer; 4 Divers; 5 Bestowed; 6 Hazards; 11 Low spirits; 13 Retiring; 14 Agitate; 16 Huffed; 17 Seven; 20 Rock.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Across: 1 Prod; 8 Understudy; 9 Compiled; 10 Lose; 12 Suited; 14 Dragon; 15 Wicked; 17 Cattle; 18 Snub; 19 Close-ups; 21 Matchmaker; 22 Nuts.
Down: 2 Revolution; 3 Dump; 4 Addled; 5 Graded; 6 Stalwart; 7 Type; 11 Spoilsport; 13 Take back; 16 Decamp; 17 Crooks; 18 Same; 20 Earn.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Across: 7 Wool-gathering; 8 Straight; 9 Gags; 10 Diners; 12 Optics; 14 Agenda; 16 Noting; 18 Glad; 20 Departed; 22 Fits and starts.
Down: 1 Footling; 2 Please; 3 Bang; 4 Shutdown; 5 Aright; 6 Snug; 11 Standing; 13 Contents; 15 Nudist; 17 Threat; 19 Laid; 21 Pass.
Quick
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Across: 3 Ownership; 8 Teem; 9 Stratagem; 10 Preach; 11 Steal; 14 Deter; 15 Nose; 16 Error; 18 Trod; 20 Utter; 21 Nasty; 24 Versus; 25 Displayed; 26 Omen; 27 Territory.
Down: 1 Stupidity; 2 Detention; 4 With; 5 Exact; 6 Seaman; 7 Idea; 9 Scare; 11 Sorry; 12 Loathsome; 13 Represent; 17 Ruled; 19 Dapper; 22 Tract; 23 Rite; 24 Veer.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Across: 1 Under; 4 Corsair; 8 Concise; 9 Swell; 10 Name; 11 Struggle; 13 Buoy; 14 Acid; 16 Reckless; 17 Plea; 20 Below; 21 Evident; 22 Excerpt; 23 Steer.
Down: 1 Unconquerable; 2 Denim; 3 Raid; 4 Create; 5 Resource; 6 Avenged; 7 Roller-coaster; 12 Follower; 13 Bucolic; 15 Aspect; 18 Liege; 19 Miss.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Across: 7 Broken; 8 Winded; 10 Titular; 11 Drool; 12 Itch; 13 Scent; 17 Rigid; 18 Lido; 22 Feast; 23 Angelic; 24 Expire; 25 Defend.
Down: 1 Abstain; 2 Contact; 3 Reply; 4 Binding; 5 Idiot; 6 Adult; 9 Practical; 14 Distort; 15 Wielded; 16 Concede; 19 Offer; 20 Happy; 21 Agree.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Across: 7 Vernal; 8 Wraith; 10 Respite; 11 Verve; 12 Undo; 13 Cavil; 17 Wrath; 18 Dear; 22 Groom; 23 Tedious; 24 Entity; 25 Pursue.
Down: 1 Overdue; 2 Preside; 3 Valid; 4 Prevail; 5 Diary; 6 Sheer; 9 Devastate; 14 Primate; 15 Remorse; 16 Dresser; 19 Aglet; 20 Worth; 21 Odour.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Across: 1 Agreeable; 8 One; 9 Information; 11 Relieve; 12 Theme; 13 Attire; 15 Settle; 17 Ogres; 18 Success; 20 Underwriter; 22 Nag; 23 Earnestly.
Down: 2 Gin; 3 Eerie; 4 Bearer; 5 Epistle; 6 Contentment; 7 Senseless; 10 Fall through; 11 Reasoning; 14 Residue; 16 Usurer; 19 Curse; 21 Eel.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Across: 7 Maize; 8 Largely; 9 Exhaust; 10 Acrid; 12 Speechless; 15 Expository; 18 Tract; 19 Retract; 21 Onerous; 22 Cargo.
Down: 1 Impenitent; 2 Right; 3 Menu; 4 Blithe; 5 Breather; 6 Hearten; 11 Desolation; 13 Position; 14 Speaker; 16 Thrash; 17 Parry; 20 Tuck.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Across: 1 Span; 8 Exasperate; 9 Sentinel; 10 Stay; 12 Stench; 14 Stigma; 15 Kismet; 17 Regard; 18 Anon; 19 Entreaty; 21 Santa Claus; 22 Yank.
Down: 2 Pedestrian; 3 Next; 4 Launch; 5 Spills; 6 Pressing; 7 Deny; 11 Admiration; 13 Nominate; 16 Trench; 17 Ritual; 18 Also; 20 Easy.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Across: 7 Inexpressible; 8 Harangue; 9 Else; 10 Stress; 12 Desist; 14 Answer; 16 Divert; 18 Clad; 20 Protrude; 22 Unintelligent.
Down: 1 Unfasten; 2 Exhale; 3 Drag; 4 Ascended; 5 Rivers; 6 Alas; 11 Scrapped; 13 Strident; 15 Widens; 17 Virago; 19 Link; 21 Ogle.