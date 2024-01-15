Portsmouth has several excellent running areas to explore within touching distance of the city, whether it’s road or trail running that you are interested in there is sure to be something for you.
With miles of coastline, nature reserves and woodland on our doorstep we have looked at some of the best places to run. As with all of these places it is best to plan your route ahead of time and have a good understanding of the conditions and terrain to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience.
Time to lace up your running shoes and explore 11 great areas to run in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.
1. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Queen Elizabeth Country Park offers a number of routes and variations. Whether you are looking to do a 7.7km circular of the park or stick to the paths within the park, it can be challenging due to the hills. Photo: Duncan Shepherd
2. Hilsea Lido
There is a flat and well-lit 1.2 mile route from Hilsea Lido to the Mountbatten Centre which is popular with runners. It can be extended or reduced as you see fit and can provide some great views across Tipner lake. Photo: The News
3. Southsea seafront
Southsea seafront remains one of the most popular running routes in the city. Stretching 3.7 miles from Eastney to Old Portsmouth, it provides stunning views of the Solent and Portsmouth. Photo: Tony Hicks
4. Lakeside, North Harbour
One lap of Lakeside is around 1 mile so you can tailor how many laps you do to your level of fitness. Whether grabbing your running shoes at your lunch break or after work, this a convenient route popular with runners. Photo: Portsmouth City Council