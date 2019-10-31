Portsmouth's best Halloween clubbing events | Sam Cherry

Tonight over at The Edge of The Wedge from 7.15-11pm, Calamity Cratediggers will present Japanese Television, a London band who describe their sound as ‘space-surf’, influenced by Hawkwind, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard and Neur.

Support will be from Something Leather, Slug Money and Sea Levels. Tickets £7 and those aged under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Meanwhile over at The Jolly Sailor, Southsea, tonight from 8pm-11.30pm, their very own 80s night will feature all your favourite 80s anthems with host DJ Paul. Free entry.

On Saturday from 12pm-1am, The Wine Vaults in Albert Road will host Southsea Old Guard and will be raising money for Sarcoidosis UK. The event will be in remembrance of Andy Lavender and DJ Ted @ The Controls will be playing at the event alongside more DJs across multiple rooms.

Profits from the event are donated to Sarcoidosis UK and there will be raffle and auction for a limited edition event T-shirt.

On Monday night, The Astoria host their annual Zombie Delight special from 10pm until 2am. The night promises to be the biggest zombie dress-up night in Portsmouth. The event will host a brain-eating competition, zombie beauty pageant and dance off.

Entry £5.