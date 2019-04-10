Portsmouth, Southsea and Titchfield’s best events for Thursday and Friday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Join Vicki Michelle and the Hormonal Housewives as they discuss weight gain, men, zumba and the other joys of being a 21st century woman. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: A magical wood appears and eight strangers are invited into it by a mysterious old man. What happens changes their lives forever. Titchfield Festival Theatre, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CIRCUS: Continental Circus Berlin will be pulling out all the stops, from amazing high wire walkers to the terrifying Globe of Death. Southsea Common, Thursday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: This week’s headliner is Joey Page (pictured) as seen on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Live at The Comedy Store. Support from Boutique regulars Hetty Austin and Sunjai Arif. Wave Maiden, Osborne Road, Thursday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Jamie Phillips conducts the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra as they perform music by Sibelius and Tchaikovsky in a concert called Echoes from Home. Ticket prices vary. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: YouTube personalities and friends WillNE and Stephen Tries are the comedians and of the internet. Enjoy a show from two of YouTube’s funniest men. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 6pm.