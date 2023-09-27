Portsmouth's festive ice rink returns to the Guildhall Square - dates and how to book
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popular temporary rink in the Guildhall Square will open on Saturday, November 25 and be open every day until we close on Sunday, January 7 2024 apart from Christmas Day.
Ticket sales open tomorrow (September 28) and include the popular SEND sessions where noise is kept to a minimum and capacity reduced on the ice to cater for skaters with special educational needs and disabilities. Supports such as penguins will also be available for hire.
Following last year’s success, there will also be two DJ nights this year with details still to be announced, as well as weekday Sunrise Skates sessions from 9am to 10am which will take place on selected days.
For more details about the Portsmouth ice rink or to book your visit portsmouthiceskating.uk