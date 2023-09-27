News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's festive ice rink returns to the Guildhall Square - dates and how to book

Portsmouth’s popular ice rink is set to make a return to the city centre this year – just in time to bring some festive cheer.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
The popular temporary rink in the Guildhall Square will open on Saturday, November 25 and be open every day until we close on Sunday, January 7 2024 apart from Christmas Day.

Ticket sales open tomorrow (September 28) and include the popular SEND sessions where noise is kept to a minimum and capacity reduced on the ice to cater for skaters with special educational needs and disabilities. Supports such as penguins will also be available for hire.

Following last year’s success, there will also be two DJ nights this year with details still to be announced, as well as weekday Sunrise Skates sessions from 9am to 10am which will take place on selected days.

For more details about the Portsmouth ice rink or to book your visit portsmouthiceskating.uk

Related topics:Portsmouth