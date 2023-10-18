Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lord mayor councillor Tom Coles and lady mayoress Nikki Coles said they are excited to visit schools they haven’t been to before, sharing Portsmouth history with children and teaching them about their mayoral duties. The pair explained that they hope that children will have fun while also learning about the the city’s culture and heritage.

Lord mayor Tom Coles and lady mayoress Nikki Coles have launched "Proud to be Pompey Day".

As part of the celebrations, they visited Hamilton House care home earlier this week and spoke to children from Pineapple Tots – part of an intergenerational group - and care home residents who all donned Pompey blue. Some visits will take place on Thursday, October 19 prior to the day itself.

The celebration comes a day before Trafalgar Day – which will mark 218 years since the Battle of Trafalgar involving HMS Victory – and will kick off the half term holidays.

The Mary Rose Trust and Portsmouth Museum have provided educational resources for the childrens’ activities and each school will be given a family ticket for the D-Day Story to distribute through raffles or competitions.

Schools have been sent a leaflet full of activities that are also taking place thanks to Portsmouth Museum over the half term.