Pubs in Portsmouth: Here's some of the best food pubs in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Whether it’s looking for the perfect lunch to go with a pint or simply savouring for some good quality food for a decent price, pubs in Portsmouth can provide nice meals at a fraction of the cost of some fancy restaurants.

So whatever is on the menu for you and family, why not enjoy a meal out at one of these pubs, according to Google reviews.

Here are some of the best pubs serving food in Portsmouth

High Street, Old Portsmouth. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,100 Google Reviews. Pic Google

2. The Dolphin

High Street, Old Portsmouth. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1,100 Google Reviews. Pic Google

The Bridge Tavern, Camber, Old Portsmouth. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 836 Google Reviews.

3. The Bridge Tavern

The Bridge Tavern, Camber, Old Portsmouth. 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 836 Google Reviews.

18-20 Florence Rd. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 664 Google Reviews. Pic Google

4. The Florence Arms Gastro Pub

18-20 Florence Rd. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 664 Google Reviews. Pic Google

