It may be easy just to nip to the supermarket, but Hampshire has a number of fantastic places to visit to ‘pick your own’ pumpkin and we are sure plenty of these places will be busy in the lead up to Hallowe’en. Here are some of our favourites:

Stoke Farm, Havant Road. Hayling Island PO11 0PT: This family farm grows around 15,000 pumpkins and squashes of all different shapes, sizes and uses. From Cinderella pumpkins perfect for culinary use to Atlantic Giant which are the biggest variety around. Pop into the shop to enjoy its displays – and plenty of picture-perfect opportunities! For more information visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk

Rogate Pumpkin Patch, off A272, Rogate near Petersfield, GU31 5EG: Its pumpkin patch is nothing short of spectacular and is open from October 14 to 29 for a fantastic family day out. This magical pumpkin-themed outdoor event offers not only a large selection of pumpkins, the patch is also filled with play areas to explore, a ‘bubble witch’, hay bales, Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot, Noughts and Crosses and a Pumpkin Shy. Entry must be booked in advance and costs £7 a person. Fore more details visit www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com

Stoke Fruit Farm in Hayling Island, have a fantastic display of pumpkins which can be seen and purchased ready in time for Halloween. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-1802)

Steve Harris Farms PYO, Triangle Lane, Titchfield, PO14 4HB: This family-run farm is a pumpkin picking favourite in Fareham with fantastic fruit and vegetables to pick from – including pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween. There are also fantastic displays and some great photo opportunities. PYO Pumpkins will be opening on Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 4pm and will be open every day up until Halloween, with no need to book. Pricing is £3 a pumpkin and 4 for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/SteveHarrisPYO

Hollam Nurseries, Titchfield Road, Fareham, PO14 3EU (use the farm gate, not the shop access): This fantastic family farm offers plenty of opportunities to pick your own pumpkin – as well as grab a spooky picture! The pumpkin fields open on October 14 from 10am to 4pm and costs £3 each or 4 for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/HollamNurseries

Durleighmarsh Farm, Rogate Road, Petersfield, GU31 5AX: Fantastic pumpkins are available in its farm shop, however its popular ‘pick your own’ pumpkin patch makes a return in the October half term. For more details visit www.durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk

Sunnyfields Farm, Jacobs Gutter Lane, Totton, SO40 9FX: A bit further along the coast but well worth the trip is Sunnyfields with its fantastic displays, and thousands of pumpkins, squash and other cucurbits to pop into your wheelbarrow and buy. (And some amazing photo opportunities as well.) Open on selected dates throughout October, entry must be booked in advance and costs £5.50. If you desire that sundown Halloween twinkle amongst the atmospheric lights, there are also nights where it will be open 'til late! For more details visit https://www.pumpkintime.co.uk/

Pictured is: (l-r) Rosie Smith, sales assistant, and Nicky Pycroft, supervisor at Stoke Fruit Farm shop. Picture: Sarah Standing (101023-9229)

Pumpkin Picking Patch, Bickton Manor Farm, Fordingbridge, SP6 2HA: Open on selected dates in October, this fantastic pumpkin picking patch in the New Forest fills its fields with 20 varieties of pumpkins to stroll amongst and pick. There’s also a Halloween maize maze to brave if you dare, open for daylight and twilight sessions for those looking for a super spooky experience. Entry is free but activities such as the maze, escape room and arts and crafts have a charge. Pumpkins start at £1 Fore more details visit pickingpatch.com/halloween-maze/fordingbridge/

The Rotherwick Patch, Frog Lane, Rotherwick, RG27 9BE: Open in selected dates in October, the family-run farm has plenty of photo oportunities and will be fully stocked with over 20 varieties of pumpkins, squashes and gourds home grown on the farm. Visiting is free but parking costs £5 and is bookable.

New Forest Pumpkin Patch, Lymington, SO41 8PT: As well as the pick of a fantastic selection of pumpkins, there are pumpkin-themed activities including pumpkin bowling, a pumpkin firing range, and pumpkin carving in the cosy barn on selected dates throughout October. Entry is free and pre bookable, with a charge for its activities. Fore more details visit: newforestpumpkins.co.uk

