At 8am on Saturday, April 20, Pie & Vinyl at 61 Castle Road Southsea opens for Record Store Day 2024. Vinyl fans can expect collectible and limited-edition records from the likes of Jessie Ware, Noah Kahan, Gabriels, Katy J Pearson, Blur, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more. Customers visiting the shop on Record Store Day are also in with a chance of winning a brand new record player, as the first three people through the door will nab a Lenco 3810 turntable and signed vinyl from DJ Yoda

Customers on the day can listen to albums on the store’s newly installed Lenco 3810 turntable to experience hi-fi quality sound and get the most out of brand new records.

Exterior view of Pie and Vinyl with people waiting to go in for Record Store Day 2022. Picture: Keith Woodland (230421-30)

The three winners visiting Pie & Vinyl will also get a signed vinyl album from DJ Yoda - his defining Home Cooking release.

Winston Eade from Lenco said: "Record Store Day is a chance for everyone to enjoy vinyl but also a chance for people to actually experience vinyl and we made the Lenco 3810 with the first time vinyl fan in mind, someone who demands great sound but a fuss free set up too."

Steve from Pie & Vinyl added: "We are delighted and humbled to be able to reward our most excellent customers efforts even more this year, by offering such a quality turntable. What will come first, a shower and sleep or playing your new records on the Lenco 3810?"

A spokesperson from Pie & Vinyl said that measures will be in place in anticipation of a large queue - including the closure of Castle Road - and customers will be encouraged to spend a maximum of 15 minutes inside the shop.

A spokerson said: “We never take for granted that there will be [a queue], but we want to reassure you that we will make you experience as comfortable as possible. The historic Castle Road is now permanently closed, with plenty of room to set up camp and feel safe. Many friendships have been made throughout the night over the years, and it’s been amazing to witness this. We’ll keep you furnished with tea and coffee throughout, and make sure you are comfortable. There will be breakfast available for those who have made it through the night. We’ll have loads of freebies to give away to everyone that visits the shop on Saturday – highlights include, free Tote bags, many signed prints, promo’s, posters, T Shirts, stickers and many other things (as we find them in the vault.”

Also taking part in the celebrations is local music mental health charity Tonic Music for Mental Health.