The event gives people the chance to remember a loved one

The Purbook-based Hospice is holding its beautiful Lake of Lights service at Canoe Lake on Sunday, December 17 in what has become a tradition at Christmas. The idea of the event is to provide anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one the chance to remember them.

It does not matter whether people have any connection to Rowans Hospice, or whether family, friends or relatives have been cared for there – the idea is that the evening becomes a shared moment of reflection. It will take place between 5pm and 7pm.

Guests are invited to make a donation for a candle which will then be floated on Canoe Lake. A remembrance service will start at 5.45pm led by the charity’s Spiritual Care Chaplain, Carol Gully.