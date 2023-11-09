Rowans Hospice 'Lake of Lights' service returns to Canoe Lake in Southsea for 2023
The Purbook-based Hospice is holding its beautiful Lake of Lights service at Canoe Lake on Sunday, December 17 in what has become a tradition at Christmas. The idea of the event is to provide anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one the chance to remember them.
It does not matter whether people have any connection to Rowans Hospice, or whether family, friends or relatives have been cared for there – the idea is that the evening becomes a shared moment of reflection. It will take place between 5pm and 7pm.
Guests are invited to make a donation for a candle which will then be floated on Canoe Lake. A remembrance service will start at 5.45pm led by the charity’s Spiritual Care Chaplain, Carol Gully.
For more information visit www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/lake-of-lights/. Anyone who is unable to attend the event is also able to make a donation to the hospice.