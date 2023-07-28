News you can trust since 1877
Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Island opens this weekend - entry cost to pick your own sunflowers

A popular pick your own sunflower field in Hayling Island is open for business this weekend.
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Jul 2023, 00:07 BST- 1 min read

Sam’s Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm is open from today (July 29). Its planned opening hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday throughout the summer. Dogs are allowed on site after 5pm on Thursdays. There is also a maize maze and refreshments and toilets available on site.

Entry costs £6 for adults including five basic sunflowers, £4 for children over the age of 12 including sunflowers and children under the age of 11 are free – with the option of picking five sunflowers for £4. Prebooking is not required unless it is for one of the special events being held at the field and opening hours are weather permitting.

Visitors can hire secateurs or bring their own. To visit use post code PO11 0RT and follow the signs to St Peters Road, Northney. For more details visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/live-update-on-sunflowers

