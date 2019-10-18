Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

The Ansome Cabin Buoys will be at the Grand Trafalgar and Pickle Night celebration at The Square Tower on October 21.
The Ansome Cabin Buoys will be at the Grand Trafalgar and Pickle Night celebration at The Square Tower on October 21.
Share this article

Fill your diary...

EVENT: Celebrate Trafalgar Day with traditional shanty songs, a sailor’s supper and tot of Nelson’s blood. Tickets £18. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Monday, 7.30pm. 

EXHIBITION: The exhibition I Grew Up In The 80s gives a generation a chance to wallow in 80s nostalgia with more than 200 objects that defined the decade. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm. 

HISTORY: Retired detective Paul Stickler presents his talk Body Overboard – The Murder of an English Actress. Admission £2.50. Wickham Centre, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: This Stephen Poliakoff play looks at the stresses and strains of modern life in London. Tickets £9, £8 concessions. Acorn Studio, Titchfield Festival Theatre, Monday, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: The Portsmouth Players presents Jesus Christ Superstar – the 1970s hit musical. Tickets £15-20. Call (023) 9282 8282 for more details. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm. 

TALK: Claire Chandler, from the Stand Up To Racism group, presents talk called The Burning Tide – Climate Change and Forced Global Migration. Cathedral Discovery Centre, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.15pm​​​​​​​. 