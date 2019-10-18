Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Monday and Tuesday

Fill your diary...

EVENT: Celebrate Trafalgar Day with traditional shanty songs, a sailor’s supper and tot of Nelson’s blood. Tickets £18. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Monday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: The exhibition I Grew Up In The 80s gives a generation a chance to wallow in 80s nostalgia with more than 200 objects that defined the decade. Gosport Gallery, Monday, 10am-4pm.

HISTORY: Retired detective Paul Stickler presents his talk Body Overboard – The Murder of an English Actress. Admission £2.50. Wickham Centre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: This Stephen Poliakoff play looks at the stresses and strains of modern life in London. Tickets £9, £8 concessions. Acorn Studio, Titchfield Festival Theatre, Monday, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: The Portsmouth Players presents Jesus Christ Superstar – the 1970s hit musical. Tickets £15-20. Call (023) 9282 8282 for more details. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Claire Chandler, from the Stand Up To Racism group, presents talk called The Burning Tide – Climate Change and Forced Global Migration. Cathedral Discovery Centre, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.15pm​​​​​​​.