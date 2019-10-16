Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Thursday and Friday

Fill your diary...

GIG: From The Jam has gained a reputation for replicating the live performances of the British-punk rock band. Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Thursday, 7pm.

STAGE: This comedy-rap-jazz duo Harry and Chris bring award-winning wordplay, musicality as well as eyebrow-raising bromance. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: The new exhibition I Grew Up 80s gives a generation a chance to wallow in 80s nostalgia with more than 200 objects that defined the decade. Gosport Gallery, Friday, 10am-5pm.

THEATRE: The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: This four-piece comedy troupe have defined their own brand of off-the-cuff comedy together since they met at university and will perform their original comedic routines. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

FILM: Set in Roman times, watch the story of a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. Tickets £9, concessions £7.50. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm.