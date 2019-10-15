Six things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

The Noise Next Door are at The Spring, Havant, on Thursday.
COMEDY: This four-piece comedy troupe will perform their quick wit and original comedic routines. Tickets £15. The Spring, Havant, Thursday, 8pm. 

FILM: Set in Roman times, watch the story of a once-powerful general forced to become a common gladiator. Tickets £9, concessions £7.50. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Wednesday, 7pm. 

CONCERT: Enjoy this lunchtime live concert with Kurt Rampton playing an array of pieces on the organ. Retiring collection.  Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 1.10pm. 

EVENT: Visit Vancouver, Sydney, the Canadian Rockies and more – all while sat in the comfort of your seat. Tickets £8. Raising money for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal. Lord Mayor's Banqueting Room, Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm. 

STAGE: A delicate, hilarious and thought-provoking play by David Hare about an unlikely love affair. Tickets £15. Call (023) 9264 9000 for more details. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: The England v Germany World Cup qualifying match is about to start. Over the next few hours, national defeat looms and xenophobic tensions rise. Chichester Spiegeltent, Wednesday, 7.45pm.