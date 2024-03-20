Solent Philharmonic Winds to Perform UK Music Premier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At its joint concert with Hampshire County Youth Wind Ensemble Sunday 24th March, Solent Philharmonic winds are excited to perform the UK premier of Japan’s celebrated composer Keiichi Kurokawa’s “The Waltzing Moonlight Fragrance”.

This piece was commissioned by the Musicphilic Winds of Hong Kong for their 10th anniversary concert on 18th November 2018. Kurokawa’s inspiration for the musical waltz was nature and Hong Kong and incorporates melodies from two Cantonese folk tunes “Coloured Cloud Chasing the Moon” and “Moon Light”. Hong Kong when written in Chinese characters literally means “fragrant harbour”, consequently this piece was titled “The Waltzing Moonlight Fragrance”.

Kurokawa recently sent his best wishes to the orchestra for a successful performance.

Solent Philharmonic Winds is known for performing diverse musical compositions for wind ensemble, this piece is just one of several that can be heard this Sunday when they perform alongside Hampshire County Youth Wind Ensemble, the county's elite youth wind ensemble.