Southsea Common Fireworks: Everything you need to know from timings to road closures and parking
The event is usually held in Cosham at King George V Playing Fields but the construction that is currently taking place there is the reason for the decision to move the location to two sites.
Southsea Common is one of the locations where the event will now take place and it will host the display on November 1 between 5pm and 7:30pm.
The site will open at 5pm where a band will perform until 5:40pm and then Wave 105 will take over until 6pm. A second band will perform from 6pm until 7pm which is when the fireworks will start.
The event will also give people the opportunity to purchase hot food from vendors who will be at the event.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "Our annual firework event is cherished by the people of Portsmouth, and this year, we're thrilled to bring it to both the north and south of the city. This move is a result of the construction work at King George V playing fields, and we're eager to explore whether this can become a new tradition for the city. As always, we'll have spectacular fireworks, great entertainment, live music, and delectable food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy."
Road Closures and Parking
Due to the change in location, the council is advising people to make travel plans into the city ahead of time to avoid congestion.
If you live near the event you can walk, cycle or rent an e-scooter and if you are travelling into the city the council are advising that you park and walk to the event because there will be road closures near Southsea Common.
There are a number of car parks in the city centre including Gunwharf Quays, Cascades and Isambard Brunel Multi-storey car park.
There will be road closures in place around the Southsea event for the safety of visitors and motorists. Clarence Esplanade will temporarily close between Hovertravel and Avenue de Caen.