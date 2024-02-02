Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea Model Village will welcome visitors back for a new season on Saturday, February 10 ahead of the upcoming half term holiday.

It comes after vandals broke in and attacked the model village - in Eastney Esplanade - in December last year, causing damage estimated to cost around £1,000.

Southsea Model Village vandalism

Several of the intricate scale models and the Hollywood-style "Southsea Model Village" sign were broken. Mark Wilson, who runs the popular site, thanked volunteers including Dave, Theresa, Mick, Graham. He also told The News that the parents of one of the culprits came forward and contributed £500 towards the cost of repairs.

Mark said: "It costs a fortune to buy dolls house windows - so one of my volunteers made everything for us. He made 34 windows and cemented in one of the turrets that [the vandals] ripped off one of the buildings.

"One of the boys' mums came down and her dad brought down £500 to pay for the damages - which was fantastic. They stopped his Christmas and birthday money and put it towards that. It helped a lot after a struggling year last year."

Once open, the attraction will be remain so throughout the spring and summer with events including falconry, Silly Scott, and the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show. You can follow the latest updates on the Southsea Model Village Facebook page.

