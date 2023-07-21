The weather over the weekend is due to be wet and windy, and for the safety of ticket holders, the event has been postponed until September 9 and 10.

A Facebook post said: "It is with regret that we have to announce that the Southsea Food and Craft Festival scheduled for this weekend Sat 22 - Sun 23 July 2023 will not be going ahead.

Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival is a popular annual event and it has a range of things to get involved in that won't break the bank. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-8)

“Severe adverse weather conditions so close to the coast prevent us from delivering our festival safely. Extreme high winds are set to persist through out Saturday and in to Sunday.

"The safety of everyone involved in this fabulous festival, whether traders or attendees, is extremely important to us so we had no choice but to come to this difficult decision.”