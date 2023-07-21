Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival has been cancelled due to adverse weather
The popular festival was due to be taking place on July 22 and 23, but the festival made an announcement yesterday that it will be cancelled.
The weather over the weekend is due to be wet and windy, and for the safety of ticket holders, the event has been postponed until September 9 and 10.
A Facebook post said: "It is with regret that we have to announce that the Southsea Food and Craft Festival scheduled for this weekend Sat 22 - Sun 23 July 2023 will not be going ahead.
SEE ALSO: Releasing Potential Independent School has improved since previous inadequate Ofsted rating
“Severe adverse weather conditions so close to the coast prevent us from delivering our festival safely. Extreme high winds are set to persist through out Saturday and in to Sunday.
"The safety of everyone involved in this fabulous festival, whether traders or attendees, is extremely important to us so we had no choice but to come to this difficult decision.”
For people with advanced tickets, Skiddle will be in touch regarding a refund or rolling tickets over.