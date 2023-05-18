With the weather heating up families are expected to flock to our area’s splash parks and outdoor swimming areas.

Yes we know we have the sea on our doorstep, but these fantastic splash parks and pools are fantastic for families with little ones as well as those unable to get to the coast.

On top of these are there also some great adventure play areas in the city, and if you are happy to travel further afield, aqua parks in the New Forest as well.

Not all of them are open yet – but for those of you looking for a splash about to cool off, take a look at some of our favourites:

1 . Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park The splash park is next to Hilsea Lido and play area. It is open from May 6 to Sept 30 seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. Free entry. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Lee-on-the-Solent Splash Park Lee-on-the-Solent splash park near to the Beach Road carpark is in a perfect spot right by the beach making it the perfect location to visit in the summer. It also has a park nearby. It opened on 6 May and is open each day from 10am to 7pm. Free entry. Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Gosport Splash Park Gosport Splash Park in Alverstoke is currently closed for repair works and it is hoped will reopen soon. A spokesman for Gosport Borough Council said: "Unfortunately, we haven't yet been able to open the splash park at Stokes Bay as repair work is taking longer than expected. But we're working hard to get this resolved as soon as possible." Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Southsea Splash Park Southsea splash park can be found on Clarence Esplanade and is perfect for families with grassy areas to spread out on as well as the splash areas. It will be open from may 6 to September 30 every day from 10.30am to 6pm. Free entry. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales