Spring Well-being Fayre being held in Fareham this weekend
Experience rejuvenation and bliss at the Spring Well-being Fayre on Sunday 21st April 2024, at Porchester Parish Hall, nestled near the historic Porchester Castle.
This free-entry indoor event invites you to immerse yourself in a realm of tranquility and self-discovery. Delight in Tarot and Angel readings, replenishing Reiki sessions, and soothing massages.
Browse through a myriad of stalls offering eco-friendly yoga mats, aromatic oils, handcrafted candles, crafts and crochet, captivating books, exquisite jewelry, and yoga inspired clothing and leave feeling uplifted by the enchanting melodies performed by Graci.
The event is held indoors, so enjoy a wonderful day out come rain or shine, from 10:30 to 15:00, embrace this beautiful day dedicated to holistic well-being and spiritual harmony.