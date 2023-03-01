Star Wars: The Definitive Concert will be held at the Guildhall on Thursday, March 16 at 7.30pm and will feature music from across the Star wars franchise including A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Under the direction of conductor Pete Harrison (conductor) the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will bring to life a magnificent celebration of John William’s timeless music from all of the classic films allowing the audience to immerse themselves in these epic film scores

Tickets are priced from £7.75. To book visit https://bsolive.com/events/star-wars-portsmouth/

Copsplay actors dressed as Darth Vader and stormtroopers buy an ice cream van during a previous Portsmouth Comic Con at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

It is not the first time a Star Wars celebration has been held in our city with it playing a key part of a previous Portsmouth Comic Con event with a large number of participants dressing up as characters from the popular films. Portsmouth Comic Con returns to the Portsmouth Guildhall on June 3-4.

