Step into a journey of creative discovery on the Emsworth Arts Trail

Set on the picturesque shores of Chichester Harbour, the trail is a hub of independent creativity, with a close-knit artistic community sharing their passion with visitors from far and wide. Originally started with just a handful of artists, the trail has grown and established a reputation as an exciting day out for art lovers and casual visitors, enjoying a colourful trip around Emsworth.

There are several artists new to the trail this year; and a huge variety of art – from sculpture, painting and printmaking, to textiles, woodwork, jewellery glass and more, with prices to suit all pockets. Visiting artist studios offers a unique insight and an opportunity to chat about techniques and inspirations in a relaxed setting. With artists collaborating in group exhibitions, in community centres, pop-up galleries and secret gardens, there is creativity to discover in every corner of the town.

Carol Price, Chair of the Emsworth Arts Trail said:

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to the trail this year, and with several new artists joining us there will be a great variety of work to see. We are proud to have a close community of artists here in Emsworth – it really is a fantastic destination for art.”

All venues on the Emsworth Arts Trail are within a mile of the village centre, making it a compact and navigable day out. Many visitors choose to make a family day of it – walking, cycling or scooting guided by the maps in the trail guide. Parking is easy to find, and there are regular trains and buses. There is an array of cafes, restaurants and pubs for those all-important refreshment stops whether a leisurely lunch or a quick coffee.

So, pick up a trail guide and plan a journey of creative discovery, stopping to take in the iconic views and scenery as you wander from venue to venue.

The Emsworth Arts Trail takes place across two weekends, 27-27 April and 4-5-6 May.

Visit the website to find out more about the artists, and pick up a trail guide in shops throughout Emsworth from the beginning of April.