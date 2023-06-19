News you can trust since 1877
Summer Solstice welcomed at Butser Hill with Dusk-til-Dawn moonlit walk event - this is when the carpark will be closed

The Summer Solstice will be welcomed in the South Downs with a Dusk-til-Dawn moonlit walk followed by a sunrise celebration.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

The moonlit trek costs £25 to enter and will take an average of eight hours, covering 18.4km of the South Downs Way starting at Beacon Hill to the north of Droxford, and finishing at the trig point of Butser Hill, the highest point in Hampshire to welcome in the sunrise on the longest day on Wednesday, June 21.

Registration will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Visitor Centre between 6pm-7pm on Tuesday, June 20 and a shuttle service to Beacon Hill begins at 7pm – with the latest walker expected back at 4.30am – in time to enjoy the sunrise celebration.

ALSO READ: Summer solstice 2023 - What is it, when it is and how many daylight hours are there?

People watch the sun as it rises over Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice - one of the most popular places to watch the sunrise. However many are expected to watch it rise at Buster Hill this year (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)People watch the sun as it rises over Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice - one of the most popular places to watch the sunrise. However many are expected to watch it rise at Buster Hill this year (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
People watch the sun as it rises over Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice - one of the most popular places to watch the sunrise. However many are expected to watch it rise at Buster Hill this year (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
    The Butser Hill carpark will be closed at 10pm on June 20 until 2am on June 21 to allow for the preparations on the hill to take place.

    Visit the QECP website for more information.

