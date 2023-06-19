Summer Solstice welcomed at Butser Hill with Dusk-til-Dawn moonlit walk event - this is when the carpark will be closed
The moonlit trek costs £25 to enter and will take an average of eight hours, covering 18.4km of the South Downs Way starting at Beacon Hill to the north of Droxford, and finishing at the trig point of Butser Hill, the highest point in Hampshire to welcome in the sunrise on the longest day on Wednesday, June 21.
Registration will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Visitor Centre between 6pm-7pm on Tuesday, June 20 and a shuttle service to Beacon Hill begins at 7pm – with the latest walker expected back at 4.30am – in time to enjoy the sunrise celebration.
The Butser Hill carpark will be closed at 10pm on June 20 until 2am on June 21 to allow for the preparations on the hill to take place.