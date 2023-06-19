The moonlit trek costs £25 to enter and will take an average of eight hours, covering 18.4km of the South Downs Way starting at Beacon Hill to the north of Droxford, and finishing at the trig point of Butser Hill, the highest point in Hampshire to welcome in the sunrise on the longest day on Wednesday, June 21.

Registration will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Visitor Centre between 6pm-7pm on Tuesday, June 20 and a shuttle service to Beacon Hill begins at 7pm – with the latest walker expected back at 4.30am – in time to enjoy the sunrise celebration.

People watch the sun as it rises over Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice - one of the most popular places to watch the sunrise. However many are expected to watch it rise at Buster Hill this year (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad