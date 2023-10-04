News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Take That tour dates 2024: New dates announced for tour with tickets available for St Mary's Stadium in Southampton

Take That has announced more dates for their major stadium and arena live tour for 2024.
By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 3 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am. There are also two dates in Hampshire – one a sell out – with tickets still available for June 2 at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November and their brand new single Windows out now.

Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour
Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour
Most Popular

    For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

    Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:

    Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena– SOLD OUT

    Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

    Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT

    Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT

    Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT

    Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT

    Thursday 25 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

    Friday 26 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 27 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 28 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

    Tuesday 30 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

    Wednesday 01 May London The O2 - EXTRA DATE ADDED

    Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

    Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

    Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

    Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

    Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

    Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena - NEW DATE JUST ANNOUNCED

    Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

    Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

    Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

    Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

    Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium – SOLD OUT

    Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

    Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live

    Wednesday 12 June Manchester Co-op Live - NEW DATE JUST ANNOUNCED

    Related topics:SouthamptonTicketsManchesterGary BarlowLondon