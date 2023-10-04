Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am. There are also two dates in Hampshire – one a sell out – with tickets still available for June 2 at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November and their brand new single Windows out now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take That consisting Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, are going back on tour

Most Popular

For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees

Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena– SOLD OUT

Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT

Thursday 25 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

Friday 26 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

Saturday 27 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

Sunday 28 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 30 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 01 May London The O2 - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT

Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena - NEW DATE JUST ANNOUNCED

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium – SOLD OUT

Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium – SOLD OUT

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium – SOLD OUT

Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium – SOLD OUT

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium – SOLD OUT

Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live