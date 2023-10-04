Take That tour dates 2024: New dates announced for tour with tickets available for St Mary's Stadium in Southampton
A sixth show at Birmingham Utilita Arena for Monday, May 20 2024 has been confirmed and a staggering seventh show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live will take place Wednesday, June 12 2024. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, October 6 at 9.30am. There are also two dates in Hampshire – one a sell out – with tickets still available for June 2 at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.
This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – now play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.
The news follows Take That’s return with ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November and their brand new single Windows out now.
For all tour dates and ticket information, visit takethat.com. Tickets for UK dates start from £60 plus booking fees
Take That This Life On Tour 2024 dates:
Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena– SOLD OUT
Wednesday 17 April Leeds First Direct Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED
Thursday 18 April Leeds First Direct Arena - SOLD OUT
Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT
Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena – SOLD OUT
Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena – SOLD OUT
Thursday 25 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT
Friday 26 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT
Saturday 27 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT
Sunday 28 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 30 April London The O2 – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 01 May London The O2 - EXTRA DATE ADDED
Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT
Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT
Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Sunday 12 May Manchester Co-op Live – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Sunday 19 May Birmingham Utilita Arena – SOLD OUT
Monday 20 May Birmingham Utilita Arena - NEW DATE JUST ANNOUNCED
Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium – SOLD OUT
Saturday 25 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium – SOLD OUT
Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK
Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium – SOLD OUT
Sunday 02 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium – SOLD OUT
Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium
Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium – SOLD OUT
Sunday 09 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Tuesday 11 June Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 12 June Manchester Co-op Live - NEW DATE JUST ANNOUNCED