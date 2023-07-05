News you can trust since 1877
The 307 Squadron Project is hosting a Polish D-Day event at D-Day Story Museum

The D-Day Story Museum will be hosting a special event to acknowledge the importance of Poland’s armed forces in the Normandy campaign.
By sophie lewis
Published 5th Jul 2023, 19:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 19:48 BST
The 307 Squadron Project has worked with The D-Day Story Museum to host an event about The Polish D-Day Story.

The 307 Squadron Project, which is a Polish-British charity, has helped organise a unique event at the D-Day Story Museum, which will take place on July 8 and 9, from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will highlight The Polish D-Day Story which will outline the work that Poland’s armed forces did during the Normandy campaign and it will also promote the friendship between England and Poland.

In attendance will be the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, and the Deputy Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Helen Mitchell.

The highlights of the event will be ‘The Polish D-Day Story’ exhibition in Polish and English alongside a presentation and speeches by invited guests, a screening of the film ‘ORP Blyskawica’ and an artistic performance prepared by the Polish Saturday School 'November Insurgents in Portsmouth'.

    The admission will be included in the price of entry to the museum and for more information, click the link.

