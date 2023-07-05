The 307 Squadron Project is hosting a Polish D-Day event at D-Day Story Museum
The 307 Squadron Project, which is a Polish-British charity, has helped organise a unique event at the D-Day Story Museum, which will take place on July 8 and 9, from 10.30am to 4pm.
The event will highlight The Polish D-Day Story which will outline the work that Poland’s armed forces did during the Normandy campaign and it will also promote the friendship between England and Poland.
In attendance will be the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, and the Deputy Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Helen Mitchell.
The highlights of the event will be ‘The Polish D-Day Story’ exhibition in Polish and English alongside a presentation and speeches by invited guests, a screening of the film ‘ORP Blyskawica’ and an artistic performance prepared by the Polish Saturday School 'November Insurgents in Portsmouth'.