The 307 Squadron Project has worked with The D-Day Story Museum to host an event about The Polish D-Day Story.

The event will highlight The Polish D-Day Story which will outline the work that Poland’s armed forces did during the Normandy campaign and it will also promote the friendship between England and Poland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In attendance will be the Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, and the Deputy Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Helen Mitchell.

The highlights of the event will be ‘The Polish D-Day Story’ exhibition in Polish and English alongside a presentation and speeches by invited guests, a screening of the film ‘ORP Blyskawica’ and an artistic performance prepared by the Polish Saturday School 'November Insurgents in Portsmouth'.