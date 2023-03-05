The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival returns, when is it, where to get tickets, what's on offer?

Following the success of last year’s Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival, with crowds enjoying an array of hot sauces, chillies, cookery demonstrations, artisan gins and family activities, across both days, the event will return this year claiming to be ‘bigger and better.’

What is the Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival?

A two-day chilli and gin festival with free entertainment, heaps of stalls to try, sauces, chutneys, jams, gin and more. There will also be a chilli eating competition for those brave enough to try. Entertainment will be provided by a variety of live music acts including their resident DJ.

The sign at the English Spirit Distillery left visitors in no doubt what the day had in store at last year's Chilli and Gin Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Where is the Chilli & Gin Festival?

The iconic Victorian Fort Purbrook, on Portsdown Hill Road, overlooking Portsmouth.

When does the festival start and finish?

The 2023 festival will run over Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21. Gates open each day at 11am, Saturday finishes at 8pm and Sunday finishes at 5pm.

Steve Willott (from Saucy Lady, Reading) gives out a sample to a festival goer at last year's Chilli and Gin Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

​Is there parking available?

Yes, there will be approximately 500 parking spaces parking on site, costing £4 per vehicle, however event organisers strongly recommend festival-goers car share or use public transport where possible.

​Is it a dog-friendly festival?

Friendly dogs are welcome at the festival, providing they are kept on a lead and are well behaved.

The 2023 festival will be hosted at Fort Purbrook, with fantastic views over the city. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Can guests pay by credit or debit card at the festival?

Some stalls will accept credit/debit cards but not all, so organisers recommend bringing cash as well – there are no cash machines nearby.

Is there disabled parking?

Yes, disabled parking is available, but organisers advise that there is a short walk from the disabled car park area to the entrance and then a further walk to the festival showground up a slight incline. Most of the festival site is on uneven grass.

Is the event accessible for disabled people or those with additional needs?

Yes, there is a ramp up to the main festival space and the festival itself is on flat ground. There will also be disabled toilet facilities available.

Can tickets be bought in advance?

Yes, advance tickets can be bought on the website. Tickets are valid for the day you select only and advance tickets are non-refundable.

​What happens if it rains?

Come rain or shine the festival will go ahead.

​What do guests need to bring?

Festival-goers are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and bring something to sit on such as a picnic blanket.