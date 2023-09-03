News you can trust since 1877
Things To Do: 12 great pictures of families and emergency services enjoying the fun at Port Solent's 999 day

Families got to see a glimpse inside the world of the emergency services on 999 day.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

Emergency service personnel gathered with vehicles and equipment at Port Solent on Saturday. Children got to see first hand how our nation’s bravest men and women work to save lives and protect our communities.

NOW READ: All you need to know about 999 day

An impressive line-up of vehicles from past and present were also on show. People got chance to meet Ministry of Defence police officers, handle a fire hose, witness the expertise of the bomb disposal squad and discover the life-saving methods of paramedics.

Children were able to get their faces painted and meet their emergency service heroes. All of this was on show in the glorious sunshine.

Here are x pictures from Saturday’s event. Click through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.

Matt Hurricks and his son Jenson, 3.

1. 999 day

Matt Hurricks and his son Jenson, 3. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Harry Pickard, 10, on the firehose.

2. 999 day

Harry Pickard, 10, on the firehose. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Calton family with Jude, 2, on his grandfather’s shoulders.

3. 999 day

The Calton family with Jude, 2, on his grandfather’s shoulders. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Gareth and Sam Thompson with Leon, 5, and Anna, 8.

4. 999 Day

Gareth and Sam Thompson with Leon, 5, and Anna, 8. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

