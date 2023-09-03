Families got to see a glimpse inside the world of the emergency services on 999 day.

Emergency service personnel gathered with vehicles and equipment at Port Solent on Saturday. Children got to see first hand how our nation’s bravest men and women work to save lives and protect our communities.

NOW READ: All you need to know about 999 day

An impressive line-up of vehicles from past and present were also on show. People got chance to meet Ministry of Defence police officers, handle a fire hose, witness the expertise of the bomb disposal squad and discover the life-saving methods of paramedics.

Children were able to get their faces painted and meet their emergency service heroes. All of this was on show in the glorious sunshine.

Here are x pictures from Saturday’s event. Click through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.

1 . 999 day Matt Hurricks and his son Jenson, 3. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . 999 day Harry Pickard, 10, on the firehose. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . 999 day The Calton family with Jude, 2, on his grandfather’s shoulders. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . 999 Day Gareth and Sam Thompson with Leon, 5, and Anna, 8. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales