Things To Do: 12 great pictures of families and emergency services enjoying the fun at Port Solent's 999 day
Emergency service personnel gathered with vehicles and equipment at Port Solent on Saturday. Children got to see first hand how our nation’s bravest men and women work to save lives and protect our communities.
An impressive line-up of vehicles from past and present were also on show. People got chance to meet Ministry of Defence police officers, handle a fire hose, witness the expertise of the bomb disposal squad and discover the life-saving methods of paramedics.
Children were able to get their faces painted and meet their emergency service heroes. All of this was on show in the glorious sunshine.
