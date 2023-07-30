Awe-inspiring kites filled the skies over Southsea Common as people enjoyed The Portsmouth International Kite Festival.

Kites from around the world were flown in to participate in the free annual event. The festival is one of the biggest in the world, with kite-flyers making creations for the appropriate theme “East meets West”.

Spectacular displays wowed the crowds, with cloth-framed designs being imported India, Vietnam, Indonesia and China. A special display of humming kites from Vietnam was also held.

Diana Mackinnon, business manager from Snows MINI and Snows Mazda, partner sponsor of the event, said before the event: "Portsmouth International Kite Festival is always a popular event that I have attended with my family in previous years. I am thrilled that Snows can contribute to such a great day out for Portsmouth residents and visitors and look forward to coming along."

A whole host of other activities were on offer to visitors. This included Wightlink's Green Workshops – where free kite making sessions for children aged five to 12.

Two renowned artists from Aspex Gallery, Alice Hume and Charlotte Lowman, held the “East meets West” themed sessions. Recycled and sustainable materials to craft the unique kites.

Several free sensory sessions for babies and children up to seven-years-old also took place on Saturday. Baby Sensory held the sessions, which stimulated children's senses, touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste – making them make sense of the world around them.

Music from Live at the Bandstand filled the air as people also enjoyed the funfair and local amusements. Here are 15 pictures from yesterday at the kite festival.

1 . The Portsmouth International Kite Festival Beautiful and awe-inspiring kites filled the sky over Southsea over the weekend. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2 . The Portsmouth International Kite Festival Pictured is (L-R) Jade Izzo, Lola Izzo, 5, and Alex Izzo with Masiy May, 5. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . The Portsmouth International Kite Festival Pictured is (L-R) Marcelle Young, River, 19m and Ben Lodwidge. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4 . The Portsmouth International Kite Festival The theme for this year’s festival is 'East meets West'. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

