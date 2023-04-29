Fareham Borough Council has announced that 999 Day will be held on June 24 this year in West Street, Fareham, giving the public a chance to interact with police, fire service, ambulance, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue and coastguard emergency workers. The event will run from 10am-4pm and includes retired emergency vehicles on display and access to Westbury Manor Museum.

Fareham Library will also be hosting activities for children throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Daz Graham with PCSO Ann Adams of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Fareham Neighbourhood Team at 999 day in 2018.

Most Popular

Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Walker, said: ‘I am delighted that 999 Day is returning this year. This fun-filled, free event is a great day out for all the family, where residents will have the opportunity to meet real-life heroes who work hard to keep our communities safe.’

Previous 999 days have seen children invited to sit in a number of emergency vehicles and learn about the work carried out by officers from different services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also looking for more service people to take part in the event and asks anyone interested in having a stand – or who has an emergency vehicle to display - at the event to contact the Leisure and Community Team on 01329 236100 or email [email protected]

Ffire engines on display at Fareham 999 day in 2015. Picture: Paul Jacobs

You can find more information about the event on the Fareham Borough Council website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad