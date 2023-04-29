Things to do in Fareham: 999 Day to return this summer where families can meet 'real-life heroes'
People in Fareham are invited to meet ‘real-life heroes’ at a free returning event this summer celebrating the emergency services.
Fareham Borough Council has announced that 999 Day will be held on June 24 this year in West Street, Fareham, giving the public a chance to interact with police, fire service, ambulance, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue and coastguard emergency workers. The event will run from 10am-4pm and includes retired emergency vehicles on display and access to Westbury Manor Museum.
Fareham Library will also be hosting activities for children throughout the day.
NOW READ: Royal Navy: Sailors prepare for 'magnificent' privilege in guard of honour at King's Coronation
Executive member for leisure and community, Councillor Sue Walker, said: ‘I am delighted that 999 Day is returning this year. This fun-filled, free event is a great day out for all the family, where residents will have the opportunity to meet real-life heroes who work hard to keep our communities safe.’
Previous 999 days have seen children invited to sit in a number of emergency vehicles and learn about the work carried out by officers from different services.
The council is also looking for more service people to take part in the event and asks anyone interested in having a stand – or who has an emergency vehicle to display - at the event to contact the Leisure and Community Team on 01329 236100 or email [email protected]
You can find more information about the event on the Fareham Borough Council website.
Other 999 days set to be held in the Portsmouth area this year include one at Port Solent and another on Hayling Island.