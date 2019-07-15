Things to do in Fareham and Portsmouth on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: This evening of classic entertainment is bound to get your toes tapping as the talented performers celebrate Irish dancing through the decades. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Enjoy an evening of poetry with spoken word artist Mab Jones. Open mic also available for those who wish to perform and recite. Tickets £6. The Townhouse, Petersfield, Tuesday, 7.15pm.

TALK: Michael Forest explains the generic term for the British soldier in two world wars, but the origin of the name Tommy has its roots in the 19th century. Fort Nelson, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: The North Carolina band The Resonant Rogues, pictured, will be playing vintage folk. Supported by The Mantic Muddlers and Hampshire folk artist Megan Linford. The Loft, Albert Road, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

THEATRE: Everybody is falling in love in Oklahoma. But luckily for this love-struck crew, wise Aunt Eller is riding ahead of the herd. Ticket prices vary. Chichester Festival Theatre, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: This family-friendly exhibition features stone tools made by early people in Hampshire and the creatures they hunted. Westbury Manor Museum, Fareham, Wednesday, 10am-5pm.