Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm in Alverstoke Village and there will be a parade through the village to conclude the day’s fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre is taking place on September 30 between 11am and 4pm at Alverstoke village. Pictured: The fayre last year

Most Popular

From a number of different stalls to live music to a funfair, there will be something for everyone.

Gosport Rotary Club hosts a number of events and fundraisers in order to donate money to charities in the area.