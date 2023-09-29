News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Michaelmas Fayre to take place this weekend in Alverstoke

The popular Michaelmas Fayre will be returning to Alverstoke this weekend – and it is expected to be a brilliant day.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
The Gosport Rotary Club Michaelmas Fayre is a key date in the Alverstoke calendar and it will be returning on September 30.

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm in Alverstoke Village and there will be a parade through the village to conclude the day’s fun.

Each year, the event has grown in popularity and this year is expected to be no different as there will be a range of things for the entire family to get involved in.

Alverstoke Michaelmas Fayre is taking place on September 30 between 11am and 4pm at Alverstoke village. Pictured: The fayre last yearAlverstoke Michaelmas Fayre is taking place on September 30 between 11am and 4pm at Alverstoke village. Pictured: The fayre last year
    From a number of different stalls to live music to a funfair, there will be something for everyone.

    Gosport Rotary Club hosts a number of events and fundraisers in order to donate money to charities in the area.

    There will be free parking available at Alverstoke Infant and Junior School.

    For more information about the event, click the link.

