Things to do in Hampshire: Michaelmas Fayre to take place this weekend in Alverstoke
The Gosport Rotary Club Michaelmas Fayre is a key date in the Alverstoke calendar and it will be returning on September 30.
The event will take place between 11am and 4pm in Alverstoke Village and there will be a parade through the village to conclude the day’s fun.
Each year, the event has grown in popularity and this year is expected to be no different as there will be a range of things for the entire family to get involved in.
From a number of different stalls to live music to a funfair, there will be something for everyone.
Gosport Rotary Club hosts a number of events and fundraisers in order to donate money to charities in the area.
There will be free parking available at Alverstoke Infant and Junior School.