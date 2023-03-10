News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: 12 best places to visit with children when its raining in and around the city

Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have so many great family-friendly things to do which will keep your little ones (and not-so-little ones) entertained when its raining.

By Kelly Brown
49 minutes ago

With a whole host of tourist attractions we can be spoilt for choice for things to do, even on a miserable day. So we have put together this guide of places to visit which may help to inspire you and your family.

1. Game Over

Tucked away in an Old Portsmouth basement is complete heaven for any gamers in the family thanks to the city's only Video Game Cafe. Game Over can be found at 16 High Street and offers two-hour sessions were you can enjoy a huge variety of game sand consoles from the Vectrex to the Game Cube, from Playstation 1 to Pong on the Binatone TV Master IV. Each session costs £5. www.gameover.cafe

Photo: Game Over

2. EXPLORIA

EXPLORIA at the Pyramids in Portsmouth is just one of a number of soft play areas in and around the city which are perfect rainy-day destinations for any family. https://www.exploria.org.uk/

Photo: -

3. Fort Nelson

With its tunnels and indoor museum area, Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is the perfect place to visit all year round. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson

Photo: -

4. Blue Reef Aquarium

Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores. Blue Reef is on Clarence Esplanade and is open everyday (except Christmas Day) from 10am, last entry is always one hour before closing. Tickets start at £10.50. www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/portsmouth

Photo: Blue Reef Aquarium

Portsmouth