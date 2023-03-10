1 . Game Over

Tucked away in an Old Portsmouth basement is complete heaven for any gamers in the family thanks to the city's only Video Game Cafe. Game Over can be found at 16 High Street and offers two-hour sessions were you can enjoy a huge variety of game sand consoles from the Vectrex to the Game Cube, from Playstation 1 to Pong on the Binatone TV Master IV. Each session costs £5. www.gameover.cafe

Photo: Game Over