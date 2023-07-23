Even on a miserable day, Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have so much to offer to keep the family entertained.
We’ve all enjoyed a few days of welcome warm sun, but the rain is due to come back with a vengeance this week and the forecast doesn’t look great until Friday.
But with a whole host of tourist attractions we can be spoilt for choice for things to do, even on a miserable day. So we have put together this guide of places to visit which may help to inspire you and your family.
1. Clarence Pier
The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.net Photo: MRW
2. The D Day Story
The D-Day Story in Southsea tells the story of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy with its exhibitions, workshops and other activities which makes this an interesting, and very educational day out, for visitors. Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -
3. Fort Nelson
With its tunnels and indoor museum area, Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill is the perfect place to visit all year round. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson Photo: -
4. Retro Gameplay
You can turn back the clock at Retro Gameplay in Cosham High Street where people can pay an entrance fee and can play 'retro' board games or computer games inside. Retro Gaming is generally open Tuesday to Sunday, from 2pm to 8pm weekdays, 11am to 8pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/groups/646523713386851 or email [email protected]
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson