Franchesca Nicholson, Calendar Girls’ director, said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed the Calendar Girls movie when it first came out and watched the very first production of the stage show back in 2008, so when I had the chance to direct the play I jumped at it.

‘The story of Calendar Girls is one of ordinary people who come together and achieve something extraordinary: raising £5 million for the Leukaemia Research Fund after the death of John, Annie’s husband, from this illness. Whilst the calendar is a great success, there are tensions as well in the relationship between Annie and Chris which puts their friendship to the test.’