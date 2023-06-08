News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Calender Girls will be showing to Titchfield Festival Theatre this September

Calendar Girls the play will be heading to Titchfield Festival Theatre this September.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST

The play will be showing from September 6 to September 16 and the money that is raised from the tickets sold will go to Blood Cancer UK and the Rowans Hospice.

Franchesca Nicholson, Calendar Girls’ director, said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed the Calendar Girls movie when it first came out and watched the very first production of the stage show back in 2008, so when I had the chance to direct the play I jumped at it.

‘The story of Calendar Girls is one of ordinary people who come together and achieve something extraordinary: raising £5 million for the Leukaemia Research Fund after the death of John, Annie’s husband, from this illness. Whilst the calendar is a great success, there are tensions as well in the relationship between Annie and Chris which puts their friendship to the test.’

Calendar Girls is coming to Titchfield Festival Theatre this September. Pictured: Rehearsals for the playCalendar Girls is coming to Titchfield Festival Theatre this September. Pictured: Rehearsals for the play
    To book tickets, which will cost £12 per adult, click here.

    Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireRowans Hospice