News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Funfair comes to Lee-on-the-Solent today

The funfair has arrived in Lee-on-the-Solent ready for some summertime fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read

Posters have gone up in the area confirming that the funfair will be at Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent, from today (August 11) and it will stay there until August 20.

The fair will be open to families daily from 12noon until 9pm and it will cost £1 per person for entry with children under one metre going free.

Dogs are welcome to enter the site, but they must be kept on the lead and people should dismount bikes.

The fair will be offering up a range of fun that everyone can get involved in.

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireDogs