Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Funfair comes to Lee-on-the-Solent today
The funfair has arrived in Lee-on-the-Solent ready for some summertime fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Posters have gone up in the area confirming that the funfair will be at Marine Parade, Lee-on-the-Solent, from today (August 11) and it will stay there until August 20.
The fair will be open to families daily from 12noon until 9pm and it will cost £1 per person for entry with children under one metre going free.
Dogs are welcome to enter the site, but they must be kept on the lead and people should dismount bikes.
The fair will be offering up a range of fun that everyone can get involved in.