If you are looking for things to do over the summer that will not break the bank, here are 14 things to do and events to attend.
From the Southsea Food Festival to the Portsmouth Kite Festival and the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival, the city has a huge number of things that everyone can get involved in without having to pay a fortune.
Here are 14 things to do:
1. Southsea Castle
Southsea Castle is a free Portsmouth site that is a good place to enjoy family time without breaking the bank. There is also an area that has a mini splash park which is a a prime spot for children to cool down in the sun. Photo: Julian Gazzard - stock.adobe.com
2. The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary is one of the many local animal sanctuaries that have hundreds of visitors each year. It is a free place to visit and the charity only asks for donations. Pictured is: Tracey and Paul Hunt, owners of Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Southsea Food Festival
Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event will take place on July 15 and 16 between 10am and 5pm. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival. Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally
Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm. Photo: Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally