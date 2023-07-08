News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 29 and July 30 between 10am and 5pm on both days.The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 29 and July 30 between 10am and 5pm on both days.
The Portsmouth Kite Festival is an annual event that is widely attended by locals across the area. The event will take place on July 29 and July 30 between 10am and 5pm on both days.

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire over the summer on a budget

If you are looking for things to do over the summer that will not break the bank, here are 14 things to do and events to attend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

From the Southsea Food Festival to the Portsmouth Kite Festival and the Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival, the city has a huge number of things that everyone can get involved in without having to pay a fortune.

Portsmouth City Council also has a page with a number of free or low-cost activities to take part in and for more information, click the link.

Here are 14 things to do:

Southsea Castle is a free Portsmouth site that is a good place to enjoy family time without breaking the bank. There is also an area that has a mini splash park which is a a prime spot for children to cool down in the sun.

1. Southsea Castle

Southsea Castle is a free Portsmouth site that is a good place to enjoy family time without breaking the bank. There is also an area that has a mini splash park which is a a prime spot for children to cool down in the sun. Photo: Julian Gazzard - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary is one of the many local animal sanctuaries that have hundreds of visitors each year. It is a free place to visit and the charity only asks for donations. Pictured is: Tracey and Paul Hunt, owners of Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary is one of the many local animal sanctuaries that have hundreds of visitors each year. It is a free place to visit and the charity only asks for donations. Pictured is: Tracey and Paul Hunt, owners of Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event will take place on July 15 and 16 between 10am and 5pm. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival.

3. Southsea Food Festival

Southsea Food Festival is a free event to attend and it always has thousands of people in attendance. Businesses from all over Hampshire come together to offer their produce. The event will take place on July 15 and 16 between 10am and 5pm. Pictured: Huge crowds at last year's Southsea Food Festival. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.

4. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm. Photo: Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshirePortsmouth City Council