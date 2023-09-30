News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Powder Monkey Brewery to host Oktoberfest event

Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport is hosting an Oktoberfest event this weekend – here is what to expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
The Oktoberfest event is being held at the Explosion Museum on September 30 and October 1.

The first day (September 30) will be divided into two sessions, one in the day and one in the evening, and ticket prices start at £20.

There will only be one session on October 1 which will cost £25 per person.

The Monkey Powder Brewery in Gosport takes it's name from it's historic premises - a former gunpowder store. The brewery is hosting Oktoberfest.The Monkey Powder Brewery in Gosport takes it's name from it's historic premises - a former gunpowder store. The brewery is hosting Oktoberfest.
    The event will welcome a selection of craft beer, live music and delicious food including German Bratwurst, currywurst loaded wedges and giant pretzels.

    Drinks will include Festbier, raspberry berliner weisse, smoked marzen, kolsch, hefeweizen and much more.

    For more information and to buy tickets click here.

