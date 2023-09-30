Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Powder Monkey Brewery to host Oktoberfest event
Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport is hosting an Oktoberfest event this weekend – here is what to expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST
The first day (September 30) will be divided into two sessions, one in the day and one in the evening, and ticket prices start at £20.
There will only be one session on October 1 which will cost £25 per person.
The event will welcome a selection of craft beer, live music and delicious food including German Bratwurst, currywurst loaded wedges and giant pretzels.
Drinks will include Festbier, raspberry berliner weisse, smoked marzen, kolsch, hefeweizen and much more.