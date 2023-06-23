News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally in August - details

Petrol heads and bus lovers will have a field day at the Stokes Bay Bus Rally.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

Taking place on August 6 from 10am to 4.30pm, the Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally will be welcoming families from across the area.

There will be free vintage rides around Gosport, a large display of static vehicles for the whole family to have a look at as well as stalls which will be selling transport-related merchandise and gifts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From 1.30pm, there will also be a procession of buses which will travel around the Gosport peninsula.

Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.
Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.
Most Popular

    With excellent transport links, including a free, frequent shuttle bus to and from the Gosport Ferry, linking to Portsmouth for train, bus and Isle of Wight ferries, it will be an enjoyable day out for the whole family. The day is supported by First Solent.

    Programmes will be available a week before the event and for more information, click the link.

    Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.
    Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.
    Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthGosportIsle of Wight