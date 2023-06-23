There will be free vintage rides around Gosport, a large display of static vehicles for the whole family to have a look at as well as stalls which will be selling transport-related merchandise and gifts.

From 1.30pm, there will also be a procession of buses which will travel around the Gosport peninsula.

Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally is taking place on August 6 from 10am until 4:30pm.

With excellent transport links, including a free, frequent shuttle bus to and from the Gosport Ferry, linking to Portsmouth for train, bus and Isle of Wight ferries, it will be an enjoyable day out for the whole family. The day is supported by First Solent.