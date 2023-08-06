Things to do in Portsmouth: Annual Beach Dubbin' event saw hundreds of Volkswagens and classic cars on display
Petrol heads flocked to Southsea Common this weekend as hundreds of classic vehicles parked up for a car event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
The Beach Dubbin’ festival is an annual event where hundreds of Volkswagen owners have the opportunity to display their cars and campervans on Southsea Common.
This year the event was held on August 6 and more than 750 cars turned up for the special occasion.
The festival started at 10am and went on until 4pm and the day was full of music, dancers, cosplayers and food traders – with all of the proceeds going to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
Here are 21 pictures from the event:
