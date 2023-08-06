News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Annual Beach Dubbin' event saw hundreds of Volkswagens and classic cars on display

Petrol heads flocked to Southsea Common this weekend as hundreds of classic vehicles parked up for a car event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST

The Beach Dubbin’ festival is an annual event where hundreds of Volkswagen owners have the opportunity to display their cars and campervans on Southsea Common.

This year the event was held on August 6 and more than 750 cars turned up for the special occasion.

The festival started at 10am and went on until 4pm and the day was full of music, dancers, cosplayers and food traders – with all of the proceeds going to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

Here are 21 pictures from the event:

Pictured is: Ashley Furmedge and Alana Knowles Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-113)

1. Beach Dubbin'

Pictured is: Ashley Furmedge and Alana Knowles Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-113) Photo: Keith Woodland

Hundreds of people turned out for Beach Dubbin' which was held at Southsea Common. Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-114)

2. Beach Dubbin'

Hundreds of people turned out for Beach Dubbin' which was held at Southsea Common. Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-114) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Ron Liquorish behind the wheel of his VW Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-117)

3. Beach Dubbin'

Pictured is: Ron Liquorish behind the wheel of his VW Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-117) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Helen Moore , Harley Quinn, and Captain America Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-120)

4. Beach Dubbin'

Pictured is: Helen Moore , Harley Quinn, and Captain America Picture: Keith Woodland (060821-120) Photo: Keith Woodland

