There are so many fantastic places to visit across the Portsmouth area - including Fort Nelson
With both beaches and the countryside on our doorstep – as well as a whole host of tourist attractions which keep visitors flocking to
Portsmouth – we can be spoilt for choice for things to do, even on a miserable day. We know there is an abundance of walks and parks to visit, but we have all had days where we are scratching our heads thinking of new ideas. So we have put together this guide of places to visit which may help to inspire you and your family. The pump track in Hilsea is free to use and open to all ages and abilities with BMX bikes and scooters with its bends, loops and jumps making it a popular destination. Its proximity next to a park, Hilsea Lido and the splash park, and South Coast Wakepark make it a perfect spot for all of the family. A must-visit place with the family is the fabulous Southsea Model Village which boasts not only its own miniature buildings and people but also its own miniature railway as well. The village at Eastney Esplanade is open at weekends from 10.30am - 4.30pm and at school holiday and other peak times. Entry costs £6 for adults and £5 for children. https://www.southseamodelvillage.biz/
Picture: Keith Woodland (170421-2) With a great park, mini golf, and of course the swan boats, Canoe Lake is a fantastic family destination to visit all year round. The area also has cafes is right next to Cumberland House and is, almost literally, a stone's throw away from the beach too. Picture: Habibur Rahman You can turn back the clock at Retro Gameplay in Cosham High Street where people can pay an entrance fee and can play 'retro' board games or computer games inside. Retro Gaming is generally open Tuesday to Sunday, from 2pm to 8pm on weekdays, 11am to 8pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/groups/646523713386851 or email [email protected]
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Fort Nelson is home to the Royal Armouries national collection of artillery and historic cannon and is a great day out for all the family - and best of all admission is free (pre booking advised). You can step back in time and explore a fully restored Victorian fort with its high ramparts, original fortifications, massive parade ground and underground tunnels. Parking costs £3 at the site at Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester. At peak time there are events and activities including a popular children's assault course. royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson Take a walk through the A-Z of Portsmouth's Natural History with a visit to Cumberland House Natural History Museum on Eastern Parade, Portsmouth. On your visit to the free attraction you can also get up close with a huge dinosaur - and visit the wonderful Butterfly House. Butterfly season is May to September, although the butterfly house is often open through the year as well. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. Last admission 4.30pm. https://portsmouthnaturalhistory.co.uk/
Picture: Karen Davis-Duncan One of the oldest and most iconic skateparks in the UK, Southsea Skatepark is open all year round and welcomes everyone from beginners to pros. Opening times for the skatepark, which can be found on Clarence Esplanade, vary with entry starting at £5. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times. southseaskatepark.org
Picture: Keith Woodland (030421-25) Fantastic fun for all of the family, a trip to Planet Ice in Fareham Road provides perfect family fun whether you are a pro or an absolute beginner. Open all year round, the ice rink also has a cafe and its location next to Gosport Leisure Centre and Holbrook Recreation Ground Play Area make it a perfect little sport for families. Prices start at £6.90. planet-ice.co.uk/locations/gosport
Picture: Paul Jacobs (143632-6) Walks, parks, bike trails, cafe and even an assault course - QE Country Park really has it all and is popular all year round. The park, just north of Clanfield off the A3, is the perfect escape for all of the family - and there is even a dog wash for our four-legged canine friends. www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/qecp
Picture: SDNPA This fantastic farm is not only home to a wide variety of animals – from pigs, sheep, goats and chickens to llamas and alpacas – but also boasts some fantastic facilities to make a visit here a must fir every family. As well as the maze, the farm also has a glass house gardens to explore and a wonderful play park. It is also right next to Staunton Country Park - in case your little ones have any energy left to spare. Located in Middle Park Way in Havant, entry to Staunton costs from £7.50. https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/staunton-farm
Picture: Allan Hutchings (132235-138) The penny slots are always a winner all year round with both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier along Southsea seafront providing great options within the family arcades to occupy all of the family. With fun fair rides also on offer at peak times (and good weather) as well as plenty of food and drink options families who visit are definitely on to a winner. www.clarencepier.co.uk and www.southparadepier.net Tucked away in an Old Portsmouth basement is complete heaven for any gamers in the family thanks to the city's only Video Game Cafe. Game Over can be found at 16 High Street and offers two-hour sessions were you can enjoy a huge variety of game sand consoles from the Vectrex to the Game Cube, from Playstation 1 to Pong on the Binatone TV Master IV. Each session costs £5. www.gameover.cafe Baffins Pond is the perfect spot to feed the ducks, and the neighbouring playground makes this Tangier Road gem the perfect place to expel some energy and get out in the fresh air all year round. Families can take a trip under the sea with a visit to Blue Reef Aquarium to discover the fantastic variety of creatures which can be found living off our shores. Blue Reef is on Clarence Esplanade and is open everyday (except Christmas Day) from 10am, last entry is always one hour before closing. Tickets start at £10.50. www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/portsmouth