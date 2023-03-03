With both beaches and the countryside on our doorstep – as well as a whole host of tourist attractions which keep visitors flocking to Portsmouth – we can be spoilt for choice for things to do, even on a miserable day. We know there is an abundance of walks and parks to visit, but we have all had days where we are scratching our heads thinking of new ideas. So we have put together this guide of places to visit which may help to inspire you and your family.