A new indoor crazy golf venue has opened up on Clarence Pier and it is perfect for family fun on a rainy day.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

The Putt Hutt, which is owned by Jill Norman and her family, has officially opened up this weekend (August 5).

The new venue will offer 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas and The Putt Hutt has something for everyone.

The indoor crazy golf course is suitable for children aged 4 and over and it is a good opportunity for beginners to get involved in a fun game.

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course called The Putt Hutt.
    There is a winner’s podium for families to snap pictures as well as a Putt Hutt golf buggy which is the prime Instagrammable spot.

    It will cost £30 for a family of two adults and two children, £8.75 for adults over 18 and £7.50 for children over 4.

    Visit the Clarence Pier website for more information.

