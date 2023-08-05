The new venue will offer 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas and The Putt Hutt has something for everyone.

The indoor crazy golf course is suitable for children aged 4 and over and it is a good opportunity for beginners to get involved in a fun game.

Clarence Pier has officially opened a brand new indoor crazy golf course called The Putt Hutt.

There is a winner’s podium for families to snap pictures as well as a Putt Hutt golf buggy which is the prime Instagrammable spot.