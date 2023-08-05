Things to do in Portsmouth: Clarence Pier opens brand new indoor crazy golf site
The Putt Hutt, which is owned by Jill Norman and her family, has officially opened up this weekend (August 5).
The new venue will offer 18 holes, including 9 traditional golf challenges and 9 retro seaside-themed areas and The Putt Hutt has something for everyone.
The indoor crazy golf course is suitable for children aged 4 and over and it is a good opportunity for beginners to get involved in a fun game.
There is a winner’s podium for families to snap pictures as well as a Putt Hutt golf buggy which is the prime Instagrammable spot.
It will cost £30 for a family of two adults and two children, £8.75 for adults over 18 and £7.50 for children over 4.