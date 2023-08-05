Things to do in Portsmouth: Cosham Fire Station to hold open day this weekend equipped with fire engines and fire dogs
Cosham Fire Station will be opening its doors for families to enjoy a number of free activities.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
On August 5, Cosham Fire Station will be hosting a free open day for families to get involved in – and there is a lot on offer.
Families can expect fire engines, demonstrations, fire dogs, ice cream, a raffle, face painting and much more.
There will be something for everyone at the open day and it will take place between 10am and 4pm.