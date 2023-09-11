News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 13 pictures from Southsea Fire Station open day

Families flocked to Southsea on Sunday to enjoy Southsea Fire Station’s open day which proved to a popular event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST

The annual open day was a popular event this year with crowds of people turning out to get involved in the fun that the crew had to offer.

Children were able to try on the firefighter’s uniform and see what the crew get up to on a day to day basis and families also had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations.

SEE ALSO: 19 pictures of people enjoying food, massages and music at Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival 2023

There was also fire dogs, face painting, a raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls at the open day meaning there was something for everyone to get involved in.

Here are 13 pictures of the open day:

Pictured is: Southsea Fire Station. Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-78)

1. Southsea Fire Station

Pictured is: Southsea Fire Station. Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-78) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Owen Sadler gets face full for a worthy cause Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-73)

2. Southsea fire station open day

Pictured is: Owen Sadler gets face full for a worthy cause Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-73) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Casey Bayes gets he face painted Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-59)

3. Southsea fire station open day

Pictured is: Casey Bayes gets he face painted Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-59) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Fire Cadets from Southsea and Isle of Wight Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-56)

4. Southsea fire station open day

Pictured is: Fire Cadets from Southsea and Isle of Wight Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-56) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth