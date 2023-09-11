Families flocked to Southsea on Sunday to enjoy Southsea Fire Station’s open day which proved to a popular event.

The annual open day was a popular event this year with crowds of people turning out to get involved in the fun that the crew had to offer.

Children were able to try on the firefighter’s uniform and see what the crew get up to on a day to day basis and families also had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations.

There was also fire dogs, face painting, a raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls at the open day meaning there was something for everyone to get involved in.

Here are 13 pictures of the open day:

1 . Southsea Fire Station Pictured is: Southsea Fire Station. Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-78) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Southsea fire station open day Pictured is: Owen Sadler gets face full for a worthy cause Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-73) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Southsea fire station open day Pictured is: Casey Bayes gets he face painted Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-59) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . Southsea fire station open day Pictured is: Fire Cadets from Southsea and Isle of Wight Picture: Keith Woodland (100921-56) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales