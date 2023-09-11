Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 13 pictures from Southsea Fire Station open day
Families flocked to Southsea on Sunday to enjoy Southsea Fire Station’s open day which proved to a popular event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
The annual open day was a popular event this year with crowds of people turning out to get involved in the fun that the crew had to offer.
Children were able to try on the firefighter’s uniform and see what the crew get up to on a day to day basis and families also had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations.
There was also fire dogs, face painting, a raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls at the open day meaning there was something for everyone to get involved in.
Here are 13 pictures of the open day:
