Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have so many exciting events to look forward to in 2023, from Victorious to the Cosham fireworks for bonfire night.
We look ahead to the biggest ones so you can get these dates in your diary!
1. Victorious Festival
Taking place in Southsea on August 25, 26 and 27 the three-day event is one of the biggest and best our city has to offer. The festival features music, comedy, food and drink and children's activities to make sure there is something for everyone. Jamiroquai headline on the Friday night, Kasabian on the Saturday and Sunday's headlines are still to be announced. Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk
Photo: -
2. Portsmouth Comic Con
Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 3 and 4 , Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. Welcoming some of the greatest writers and illustrators in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and the wonderful world of cosplay. With panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR, Steampunk and an incredible range of merch and collectables. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Portsmouth Pride
Taking place on Southsea Common on June 10, Portsmouth Pride is a free event which promotes inclusiveness as well as a great day out. The star-studded line-up for the main stage includes the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4, Danny Beard, who will be joined by Amelia Lily and Black Peppa. More information at portsmouthpride.co.uk
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Race for Life
A weekend of fun and fundraising will take place on July 1 and 2 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. The 'Pretty Muddy' 5k event will take place on July 1 leaving from Southsea Common featuring a number of fun obstacles for participants to navigate. The standard 5k event takes place on July 2. For more details or to enter visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org
Photo: Contrib