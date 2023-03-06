1 . Victorious Festival

Taking place in Southsea on August 25, 26 and 27 the three-day event is one of the biggest and best our city has to offer. The festival features music, comedy, food and drink and children's activities to make sure there is something for everyone. Jamiroquai headline on the Friday night, Kasabian on the Saturday and Sunday's headlines are still to be announced. Tickets and information at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk

