4 . Southsea Food Festival

The annual Southsea Food Festival returns on 15 and 16, taking over Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads, as well as Avenue de Caen. There will be scores of food and drink stalls to try, whether you want to sample something on the go or take the ingredients home and have a go yourself! A whole host of local restaurants and businesses will be displaying their wares. There will also be two live music stages, hosting acoustic sets from local bands, plus family friendly entertainment across both days. https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/southsea-food-festival-p1737991 Photo: Mike Cooter