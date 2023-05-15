Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have so many exciting events to look forward to in 2023, from Victorious to fireworks and bonfire night.
We look ahead to some of the biggest ones from across the area – so you can get these dates in your diary!
1. Events in and around Portsmouth 2023
There are do many fantastic events to look forward to - get these dates in your diary..... Photo: Mike Cooter
2. Southsea Food Festival
The annual Southsea Food Festival returns on 15 and 16, taking over Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads, as well as Avenue de Caen. There will be scores of food and drink stalls to try, whether you want to sample something on the go or take the ingredients home and have a go yourself! A whole host of local restaurants and businesses will be displaying their wares. There will also be two live music stages, hosting acoustic sets from local bands, plus family friendly entertainment across both days. https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/southsea-food-festival-p1737991 Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival
The two-day event at Fort Purbrook on June 20 and 21 will be 'hot, hot, hot' with crowds enjoying an array of hot sauces, chillies, cookery demonstrations, artisan gins and family activities, across both days. There will also be a chilli eating competition for those brave enough to try. Entertainment will be provided by a variety of live music acts including their resident DJ. Tickets at www.chilliandginfestival.com Photo: Mike Cooter
4. HMS Collingwood’s open day
HMS Collingwood Open Day is back again this year and will take place on Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 9.30am and a free bus service will run throughout the day from Fareham and Gosport and back. Once the entrance fee is paid all entertainment and attractions are then free of charge, including the fairground rides. Photo: Keith Woodland