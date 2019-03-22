Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Spice is the stage show celebrating the music of the girl band including Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Join The Rhenigan Sisters, a folk group from Sheffield, for an unmissable evening of your favourite folk tunes. Tickets £13. Ashcroft Arts Centre, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Dawn Gracie presents a show called Tales from the Dressing Room, featuring vintage tunes from the 1950s and 1960s. Tickets £15. Station Theatre, Hayling Island, Saturday, 7.30pm.

COMPETITION: Musicians from the Royal Marine School of Music will compete in front of a panel of guest judges, promising a great afternoon. Tickets £17.50, £14.50 concessions. New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, Saturday, 2pm.

COMEDY: Comedy at the Kings will be hosted by James Alderson, featuring Kerry Godliman, Joe Wells, The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue and Paul McCaffrey. Tickets £18. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.