Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

GIG: The UK’s number-one Oasis tribute band will be singing all of your favourites, including Wonderwall, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova. Cowplain Social Club, Saturday, 9pm.

FESTIVAL: Portsmouth Tattoo Fest will feature live tattooing from more than 65 artists and have live music throughout the day. Tickets from £11. Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade, Saturday, 10.30am.

EVENT: Discover the world of dinosaurs in the interactive family-friendly show, Dinosaur World Live. Tickets £14. New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 2pm and 4.30pm.

COMEDY: South Downe Musical Society presents their comedy night which is bursting with songs by Monty Python, Stephen Sondheim, Victoria Wood, Tom Lehrer and many more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: The Bessie Cursons Theatre and Dance Academy presents A Celebration of Musicals, which is filled with music, singing and dancing. Tickets from £13-£15. Kings Theatre, Portsmouth, Sunday, 7pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.